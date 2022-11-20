President Droupadi Murmu undergoes cataract surgery
Published on: 4 hours ago
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu underwent cataract surgery on Sunday. According to an official release, the President underwent cataract surgery on her right eye Sunday morning at the Army Hospital (Referral & Research), New Delhi.
"Surgery was successful and she has been discharged from the Hospital. Her left eye was also successfully operated on October 16 2022 at the Army Hospital," the release read.
