Sirohi: President Droupadi Murmu will arrive at Shantivan, the international headquarters of Brahma Kumaris, to inaugurate the Global Summit starting on September 11 at Mount Abu. The entire district administration has been put on alert ahead of the proposed visit of the President. On Friday, all the officers, including additional collector Kaluram Khour, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mamta Gupta, circle officer (CO) Sumangala, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and tahsildar reviewed the security arrangements.

Droupadi Murmu will be visiting 'Shantivan', the international headquarters of Brahma Kumaris for the first time after taking charge as the President. She will be here on a two-day visit and will also participate in the programme organised at Gyan Sarovar Academy in Mount Abu. Murmu is closely associated with the Brahma Kumaris' ideology and had mentioned it many times in public forums even while being the Governor of Jharkhand. Murmu came in contact with the organisation back in 2009 after she lost her husband and two sons. Since then, she had been a staunch follower of Brahma Kumaris. "Whenever I am invited by Brahma Kumaris, I happily come to listen to them," Murmu said at a public event while she was the Governor of Jharkhand.