Mussoorie (Uttarakhand): President Droupadi Murmu has given tips to trainee IAS officers on good governance, saying that they need to connect with common people and need to be down to earth, then only they will know people's problems and their needs. She was addressing at valedictory function of 97th Common Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, on Friday.

President Murmu further advised the trainee IAS officers to work for people, take on the many challenges and tackle them by following the key principles in righteous administration. "During your duty, always work for women and their progress. You also support environment and nature related projects," the President said.