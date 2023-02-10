Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here at 11.45 am on Friday. The President is on a two-day visit to the state. Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Mayor Sulochana Das and MP Aparajita Sarangi received her at the airport. President Murmu is slated to pay obeisance at Lingaraj temple, grace the second convocation of Rama Devi Women's University and attend other programmes here.

The President was welcomed in a grand way with traditional dances and cultural programmes. After her arrival, she headed to Utkal Mandap to attend the Gyana Prava Mission foundation day. On February 11, Murmu is scheduled to visit the Lord Lingaraj temple, followed by a function in Cuttack to inaugurate the second Indian Rice Congress at National Rice Research Institute.

Talking about President Murmu attending the convocation function here, Aparajita Choudhary, Vice-Chancellor of Rama Devi Women's University said, "Our university family is all set to welcome President Droupadi Murmu for the second convocation of the Rama Devi Women's University on February 10. We have been in regular touch with the Odisha governor's office."

"At the convocation ceremony, Madam President will confer gold medals to 22 students, and hand over PhD to two students of the university. President Murmu also will felicitate the Honoris Causa award to four renowned women of the state for their noble cause," Choudhary added. This is President Murmu's second visit to the state after assuming office, the first being in November 2022. Elaborate arrangements were made to welcome the ceremonial head of the State in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar here.