Patna: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday addressed the members of Bihar Legislature in Patna on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Bihar Legislative Assembly. He laid the foundation stone for Shatabdi Smriti Stambh and planted a sapling of Mahabodhi Tree in the premises of Bihar Legislative Assembly on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the celebration of the centenary year of Bihar Legislative Assembly is a celebration of democracy. Speaking about Bihar’s contribution in democracy, the President said that he is proud that Bihar has been the land of world's first democracy.

The President said that Bihar has been a land of talented people and home to world class education centres like Nalanda, Vikramshila and Odantapuri, scientists like Aryabhata, policy makers like Chanakya and other great personalities. He said that people of Bihar have a rich legacy and now it is their responsibility to carry it forward.

Referring to the contribution made by the people of Bihar in the making of the Constitution of India, the President said that when the new chapter of our modern democracy was being created by the Constituent Assembly, the personalities of Bihar played an important role. Dr. Sachchidananda Sinha, the senior most member of the Constituent Assembly, was nominated as the Interim President and on the December 11, 1946, Dr Rajendra Prasad was elected as the permanent President of the Constituent Assembly.

Other personalities from Bihar who made their valuable contributions in the Constituent Assembly were Anugrah Narayan Sinha, Krishna Sinha, Maharaja Kameshwar Singh of Darbhanga, Jagat Narayan Lal, Shyam Nandan Sahay, Satyanarayan Sinha, Jaipal Singh, Babu Jagjivan Ram, Ram Narayan Singh and Shri Brajeshwar Prasad.

The President said that our democracy, built on the foundation of social and economic justice, freedom, equality and harmony, is flourishing by embracing the democratic values of ancient Bihar in a modern framework. The credit for this goes to the people of Bihar and their elected representatives.

The President added that the people of Bihar consider themselves to be the architects of their destiny. The President expressed hope that all MLAs would try to give reality to the aspirations of the people with their conduct and working. He was happy to note that members of Bihar Legislature have started a Sankalp Abhiyan to build the state of Bihar free from social problems.

He wished that all the MLAs should implement the resolutions taken in this House and make continuous efforts to establish Bihar as a well-educated, well-cultured and well-developed state. He said that on the strength of such efforts, Bihar would be able to become a leading state on the parameters of 'Human Development' by the year 2047 i.e. the centenary year of the India’s independence. In this way, this celebration of the centenary of the State Legislature would prove to be meaningful in the true sense.

Conveying his Deepawali and Chhath Puja greetings in advance, the President said that Chhath Puja has now become a global festival. From Nawada to New-Jersey and from Begusarai to Boston, Chhath Maiya is worshiped on a large scale. This is a proof that the industrious people associated with the culture of Bihar have made their place on the world stage. He expressed confidence that in the same way the talented and hardworking people of Bihar would set new benchmarks of success in all aspects of local development.