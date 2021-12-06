Raigad (Maharashtra): President Ramnath Kovind will be commencing his Maharashtra visit from the Fort Raigad today. He will pay tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj there, the great Maratha emperor, and would, thereafter, continue his four-day Maharashtra tour scheduled from December 6 to 9.

Ahead of his visit, the security of the fort has been tightened. Around 20 kilometers area around the fort has been decked up for the decorations and the arrangements of the President's visit. All the important locations, including the Rajsadar on the fort, Malran of Holi and the Jagadishwar temple have been beautifully decorated with flowers and lights.

The President will be accompanied by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and a delegation of ministers. Accredited journalists are also allowed to visit the fort. The district administration has been busy planning and preparing for the President's visit for the last three days.

