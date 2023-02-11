Bastar: Arrangements are in full swing for BJP national president J P Nadda's Bastar rally today afternoon. Nadda will be reaching Bastar by special plane at 11 am and he will be addressing the rally at historic Lalbagh maidan (ground). The expected timing of the rally is 2 pm. Before reaching Lalbagh ground, Nadda will pay obeisance to goddess Danteshwari and preside over a meeting of BJP's Lok Sabha Core Committee members at BJP office here.

This year, it will be BJP's first political rally in the tribal dominated Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. Saffron party leaders have been claiming that more than 25,000 people belonging to the tribal community will flock to rally ground to listen to the BJP's national president. Political experts say the BJP will be sounding poll bugle with a rally in tribal dominated Bastar region. A large number of BJP leaders and workers have been camping at the rally venue for overseeing preparations.

On Friday, a flurry of activities took place. State BJP president Arun Sao reached Narayanpur to meet party's district president Rupsai Salam and other tribal leaders who were incarcerated in connection with a religious conversion case. Talking to reporters, Sao said, "Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government sent innocent tribal leaders to jail in a conversion case." Sao also visited Jagdalpur to oversee the rally preparations.

Speaking further, Sao said, "BJP workers are upbeat over national president's rally in Bastar region of the Chhattisgarh. Scores of people will attend the rally. Lotus will bloom once again in 2023."