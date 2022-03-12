Lucknow: After the BJP's landslide win in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Yogi Adityanath is likely to take the oath soon in capital Lucknow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of many states and other distinguished people are expected to participate in the event.

Adityanath, who resigned from the CM's post as per the protocol, has been asked by the Governor to run the government until he takes the oath. It is believed that the swearing-in of the Yogi government may be held either on March 15 or after Holi, which falls on March 18. According to sources, a formal announcement will be made after getting the green signal from Delhi regarding the swearing-in of Yogi Adityanath and his Cabinet. Many new faces are likely to be part of the new Cabinet given the defeat of many ministers and some others leaving the party.

“In such a situation, considering the political, social, caste equations, many new faces can be made ministers this time,” a source said. The swearing-in ceremony will either be held at the Raj Bhavan or at an open space. Leaders of the opposition, including the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, leaders of all major political parties are also likely to be invited to the swearing-in ceremony with former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and former Chief Minister Mayawati the likely guests.

