New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday said a preliminary investigation into the alleged suicide of a CBI officer, who was found hanging at his residence here, as well as the post-mortem report do not indicate any foul play. Jitendra Kumar (48), posted as a deputy legal advisor at the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) Lodhi Road office here, was found hanging in his house at S-22, type-4 Hudco Place on September 1.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged on Monday that Kumar ended his life because of pressure to frame him in a false excise case and demanded an "independent judicial" probe into his death. The federal agency dismissed the charge as "mischievous and misleading". Sisodia's accusation came as he faced a fresh salvo from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the excise policy row, with the saffron party releasing a "sting operation" video that purportedly showed the father of a liquor scam accused claiming to have paid "commissions" to acquire liquor licences in Delhi. Sisodia, however, called the video a "joke". Kumar was a native of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh, police said.

A suicide note was recovered, which said no one was responsible for Kumar's decision to end his life, a senior police official said. "The officer had stated in his suicide note that he was depressed and going through mental stress. However, he did not mention anyone's name or any specific reason. He just said 'I quit, I don't blame anyone'," he said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker had also said the suicide note recovered from Kumar's residence did not put the blame on anyone for his death. "A crime team, along with a forensic mobile team, was called. They broke open the door. Kumar's wife Jyoti lives in Mandi and his brother Rajender lives in Chandigarh. They reached Delhi after being informed about the incident. Information was also given to senior CBI officers who came to the spot. No foul play was found," Jaiker had said.

The Delhi Police on Monday said no case has been registered in connection with the matter, adding that the inquest proceedings have been conducted under sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The post-mortem report did not indicate any foul play either, another officer said. "We also spoke to the family members and they have not levelled allegations against anyone," he added. In a statement, the CBI said Kumar was in "no way connected" with the probe related to the excise policy case and Sisodia's statements were "an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing investigation" in the matter.

The agency also made it clear that "no clean chit" has been given to any of the accused in the Delhi excise policy case. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have been repeatedly stating that Sisodia was given a "clean chit" by the CBI officers investigating alleged irregularities in the liquor policy. The federal probe agency dismissed Sisodia's claims on Kumar's death. "The CBI strongly refutes this mischievous and misleading statement by Sisodia. It is clarified that the gentleman officer, Late Jitendra Kumar, was in no way connected with the investigation of this case. "He was Deputy Legal Advisor in-charge of prosecution, in which capacity he was supervising prosecutors who are conducting the trials of already charge-sheeted cases in Delhi," the agency said. (PTI)