Los Angeles: Actor Preity Zinta celebrated Independence Day in one of the cutest ways. On Monday morning, Preity took to Instagram and shared a string of adorable images of her twins, Jai and Gia. In the first picture, the 'Kal Ho Naa' star is seen flashing her dimpled smile while posing with the Indian flag in her hands. The other images feature Gia and Jai holding the Tiranga in their little hands.

"Happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians all over the world from the three of us #75years of independence #harghartiranga #Jaihind #ting," she captioned the post. Preity's Independence Day wish has left her fans and followers in awe of the cuteness of her little ones. "Awww so cute," a social media user commented. "God bless you and your family," another one wrote.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough got married in 2016 and have been living in Los Angeles ever since they tied the knot. In November 2021, Preity and her husband Gene welcomed their twins via surrogacy. Sharing a photo of herself and Gene, Preity revealed the name of her kids, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia. #gratitude#family #twins #ting. Jai and Gia." (ANI)