Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): A nine-month-old pregnant woman walked around 65 km to escape the everyday quarrels with her husband, eventually giving birth to a baby girl in a government hospital. The woman, known as Varshini, set out of her house after yet another quarrel with her husband on Friday night and reached the Naidupet RTC Bus stand, where she suffered labor pains.

The woman reportedly tried to stop vehicles, seeking help to reach a hospital after she went into labor. After many failed attempts to stop anyone, a young man finally helped her and called an ambulance. The ambulance reached the spot on time, leading to a safe and healthy birth of a female child. Though the baby was born underweight, the doctors reported the health conditions of both the mother and the child to be stable. The baby was later shifted to the Nellore Hospital for better treatment.

The hospital staff also informed the police about the incident and helped the woman recover her physical and mental strength after the birth of her baby. Basic inquiry revealed that the woman lives with her husband in Tirupati, where he works as a daily wage worker. Because of the severe and continuous quarrels with her husband, suspecting a threat to her child's life, Varshini reportedly fled her home without a penny in hand.

The woman, however, has not yet revealed the name or details of her husband or the family, while the Disha police in the area have taken cognizance of the matter. The officials probing into the matter look forward to getting the details of the victim's family as the investigation continues.

Also read: YSRCP leaders and their followers clash over land dispute in AP's Annamayya dist