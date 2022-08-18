Bastar (Chhattisgarh): Amid heavy rains in Chhattisgarh causing a spate in rivers, which led to the suspension of vehicular transport in the absence of an approach road to the hospital, an expecting mother in a village in Bastar district was forced to be carried on a makeshift stretcher by the villagers on foot for 10 km to the hospital for delivery. The woman Champabai from village Anjar of Lohandiguda in Bastar had labour pains on Tuesday.

However, as the local river was in spate, the ambulance could not reach the village leaving the family high and dry. However, the locals without wasting time made a makeshift stretcher of bamboo logs and carried the woman on their shoulders to the hospital 10 km away. While the woman was delivered at the hospital where both the mother and the child are said to be healthy, locals flayed the authorities for failing to build a bridge across the river to provide hassle-free transport despite the repeated appeals. They lamented that the government has also failed to connect the area to the 102 Mahtari Express.