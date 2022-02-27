Haldwani(Uttarakhand): Yet another case of triple talaq has come up in Haldwani of Uttarakhand on Sunday. A woman residing in Banbhulpura police station area has filed a complaint against her husband for throwing her out of the house by giving her triple talaq.

The victim also stated that she is pregnant and her husband gave her divorce for not getting him a bike as a dowry. The police registered a case under various sections of triple talaq against six people of her in-law's family, including her husband and his parents. According to the report filed, the woman stated in her complaint to the police that she was married to Abdul Qadir, a resident of Taj Masjid, Nai Basti, on May 14, 2021.

The family members gave dowry according to the best of their ability, yet the in-laws continued to demand a bike. The victim is eight months pregnant and the in-laws are pressurising her for an abortion if the bike is not provided to the accused. When she refused for abortion her husband threw her out of the house on February 23 by saying triple talaq.

In her complaint, the victim also stated that she has faced sexual harassment from her brother-in-law. While the mother-in-law has thrown her out of the house by abusing her. Banbhulpura police station in-charge Neeraj Bhakuni said "a case has been registered against six people, including husband, mother-in-law, and father-in-law. Police are investigating the case. As soon as the complaint was received police has assured to arrest all the accused soon.