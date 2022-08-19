Farrukhabad(Uttar Pradesh): A pregnant woman was gang-raped by four youths in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad on Friday. According to the victim, she was gang-raped for four days and she somehow managed to escape from the clutches of the accused.

In her statement to the police, she said that "my in-laws are in Saharanpur and my maternal house is in Bareilly. On August 16, while going to Saharanpur, I took a bus from Bareilly and reached Farrukhabad at around 6 pm. Some youth came and stood very close to me. After that, I don't know what happened, when I opened my eyes, I was in a locked room and four people were sitting in front of me.

"I told them that I am two months pregnant so don't bother me but the youths started threatening and abusing me. They continuously raped me for four days. On the fourth day, I somehow managed to escape," she added.

After walking for 12 km, she reached a village and explained the whole incident to the villagers who filed a complaint with the police. On being informed, SHO Rajepur Dinesh Kumar Gautam, CEO of Amritpur reached the spot and said, "We are investigating the matter".

SP Ashok Kumar Meena added, "Our team has started an investigation and a case has been registered against the accused. A medical examination of the victim will be conducted. Further legal action will be taken after the investigation."