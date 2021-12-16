Vellore: A pregnant woman had to be carried in a makeshift stretcher 'Doli' for over six kilometres before a vehicle could be found to take her to the hospital on Thursday. The incident took place at Jatayankollai village of Peenchamandai village panchayat under Anaikattu constituency in Vellore.

A pregnant woman in Vellore was carried in 'Doli' for six kilometres by villagers

The woman Anitha had labour pains on December 14. Owing to the lack of road connectivity to Peenchamandai, her family and villagers decided to make a stretcher out of clothes and carry her on their shoulders for six kilometres to a vehicle near Athiyur panchayat Kalangumedu area. From there they have decided to take her to hospital.

Meanwhile, an ambulance reached Anitha and took her to nearby Ussoor Government Primary Health Center. Anitha gave birth to a baby girl later. Both mother and daughter are doing fine.

Earlier also a similar incident happened in the Gurumazhai village area. While on the way in a 'Doli', the pregnant woman's fluid broke out.

Locals and activists have been demanding the authorities to take steps to provide road connectivity to the region and also to build hospitals in the village area but in vain.

Also Read: Andhra villagers carry ailing youth for 12 km to reach ambulance