Bongaigaon (Assam): A 16-year-old pregnant girl here died in the Jogighupa area of the Bongaigaon district of Assam after her family members arranged for childbirth at home. The minor died on her way to the hospital after her condition started deteriorating. This has come after the massive crackdown against child marriages in the state.

The deceased was 9 months pregnant and was married to a resident of Jogighupa a year ago. Fearing arrest and legal action, her family members opted for a home birth. However, the minor's condition deteriorated and she was rushed to a hospital, where she died on her way to the hospital.

According to reports, the police following the crackdown on child marriages in the state arrested her husband and father-in-law on February 4. The duo was sent to judicial custody under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006. As per estimates, since February 4, 2666 persons have been detained in Assam in connection with child marriages.

Assam CM had ordered drastic steps amid the alarming rise of child marriages and uneven teenage pregnancy ratio in the state. As per the National Family Health Survey, the state has recorded a ratio of 16.8 per cent of teenage pregnancies in the state. "Our drive against child marriages is for public health and welfare as the teenage pregnancy ratio in Assam is quite alarming - 16.8 per cent," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.