Surat: Authorities in Surat Gujarat will distribute a precautionary dose of COVID vaccine as 'prasad' on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi to be celebrated on August 31. The initiative is aimed at spreading a social message and keeping the disease at bay. Surat Municipal Corporation is looking after the preparations, forming teams to be sent to each pandal set up during the festival. The teams would monitor the giving away of a COVID jab to each of the visitors in the pandals.

The move largely aims to cover the left-out population that is yet to be administered with the Covid-19 precautionary dose. According to the data on record, about 65 percent of the eligible population in Surat has been administered the precautionary COVID dose so far. The officials hope that the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi will help in ensuring 100% vaccine coverage among the eligible population.