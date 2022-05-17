Mumbai: A prayer space has been set aside for women at the Mumbai Jama Masjid in Maharashtra.

Syeda Sultan Parveen Fatima, who lives in the Taluja area of ​​New Mumbai, said she is very happy that the mosque has set aside a place for women to worship. Sultan Parveen says that the mosque already has arrangements for women but now it is a matter of pride to set aside a regular place where we women can offer prayers.

Shoaib Khatib, chairman of Jamia Masjid, said the area is famous for shopping. "With that in mind, we thought about allocating prayer space for women. This was discussed with the Muftis and we took this step only after their permission," he said.

