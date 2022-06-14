Prayagraj: Police are probing the role of Afreen Fatima in allegedly mobilising the protesters of the June 10 violence in Prayagraj. Afreen is the former student union president of AMU Women's College and daughter of Mohammad Javed, the alleged “mastermind” of the June 10 protests against the controversial remarks on the Prophet of Islam made by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

It has been learned that police and cyber experts are looking for evidence against Afreen. The development comes two days after the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) on Sunday demolished Afreen's house saying the building map of the house of Afreen's father had not been approved by the PDA. Police have said that a message was sent from Javed's mobile to mobilize the crowd in the WhatsApp group for Friday's protests.

Police believe Afreen used to promote content on her father's social media accounts to make the protests a success. Afreen has also been at the forefront during the anti-CAA protests. Police have claimed to have recovered 312 and 315 bore pistols and cartridges inside the Javed's demolished house. Students of Aligarh Muslim University protested on Sunday against the demolition of the house of Afreen Fatima.

