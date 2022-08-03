Prayagraj: A man in UP's Prayagraj district was forced to carry the dead body of his 14-year-old on his shoulder for kilometers after the hospital administration failed to provide an ambulance to him. A video of the incident is now going viral in which the helpless man can be seen carrying the dead body, covered with a plastic sheet on his shoulder, with his wife walking along with him.

The incident happened on Tuesday. Bajrangi along with his wife Savitri, a resident of the Karchana Police Station area of the district, reached SRN hospital with their seriously injured son Shivam, who got electrocuted. Shivam could not be saved and died during treatment after which Bajrangi looked for the ambulance, when no ambulance was provided to him, the couple left with no option instead of carrying the body on his shoulder.

On the way home, a passerby noticed them and came to help, meanwhile, someone also captured the incident which is now going viral. Bajrangi himself narrating the incident said that "I have got no assistance from the hospital administration, however, while I am on my way home, Army personnel stopped an ambulance for me by blocking the road with their vehicle."

On the whole issue, Prayagraj Police Commissioner, Vijay Vishwas Pant has ordered an inquiry and said, "A high-level probe will be done in the incident and if lapses are found then action will be taken against the accountable persons. Apart from that, if there is any provision of a grant then it will be offered to the family."