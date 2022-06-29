Prayagraj: The corpse of the 18-year-old daughter was locked in the house for three days in Deeha village in the Karchana area of ​​the district on Tuesday. Villagers informed the police after a foul smell and 11 members of the family were found ill as they did not cook for days.

18-year-old daughter, Deepika Yadav, a resident of Diha village of Mautkarchana police station area, died a suspicious death on Sunday but the family members did not perform the last rites and tried to revive her with Tantra-Manta (Black magic), the family did not cook for three days and only had 'Gangajal' as a part of the performing black magic due to which 11 members of the family fell ill while one of them is currently in serious condition.

The family was trying to bring back their daughter alive through black magic and it is said that the family members are not mentally stable. The family has been sent to a hospital for treatment while the probing of the incident is underway.