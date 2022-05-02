Prayagraj: The famous Dilip Sevai of Prayagraj named after thespian Dilip Kumar has been flying off the shelves like hotcakes. The company producing vermicelli was named after veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar around 45 years ago. The company was floated in the 70s and since then the vermicelli making unit has been spreading the flavour of sweetness during Eid festivals to the country as well as abroad.

The tragedy king of the Hindi film industry, Dilip Kumar (Yusuf Khan), had left this world forever, but even today his fans in Prayagraj have not forgotten him. Products from Dilip Savai reminded them of the great actor. Dilip Sevai named after renowned Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar started its journey in the 70s. The vermicelli produced by the company is in huge demand not only in India but also in Gulf countries.

Eid festival will be celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety on May 3. Covid pandemic, for the past two years, proved a dampener for the Eid festival. But this time around, the people of Prayagraj and several other parts of the country are enthusiastic to celebrate the festival in a big way. Mohammad Taufeeq Khan, the owner of the famous Dilip Sevai, says that the sweetness of the savage produced here increases after preparing the dough from Ganga-Yamuna water. For the last two years, due to Coronavirus, all the festivals had lost their sheen. But this time around, the sale of vermicelli has gone up and there is a huge demand from many states of the country as well as abroad. Talib, a vermicelli buyer, said that he had purchased five kg of vermicelli last year due to Coronavirus, but now he is taking away 12 kg of vermicelli.

Talking about the company, Taufeeq Khan, owner of Dilip Sevai, said that his grandfather Mohammad Hanif was a big fan of Dilip Kumar Saheb. Around, 45 years ago his grandfather asked Dilip Saheb if he could use his name for floating a Savai-making company. Dilip Saheb agreed to this and since then the name Dilip Sevai came into existence and gradually it became a big brand. The vermicelli is supplied not only in the country but also to the Gulf countries. Taufeeq also tells that his grandfather took the handmade vermicelli to Mumbai and offered it to Dilip Kumar, which he had liked very much.