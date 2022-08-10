Prayagraj (UP): Asaduddin Owaisi's party All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has made its stand clear on providing support to the Nitish Kumar-led Grand Alliance government in Bihar. Mohammad Farhan, AIMIM's spokesperson from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, while hitting out at BJP, JD(U) and Congress, said, "These political parties always cheated Muslim community and in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, they will be given a befitting reply."

"Our three MLAs had already left AIMIM and joined RJD. Now whether they want to support the Grand Alliance or want to strip ### (sic)....it's not our business," said Farhan, adding, "Nitish Kumar's JD(U) always cheated Muslim and people belonging to the minority community. We will teach a lesson to these political parties."

"JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar or RJD's Tejashwi Yadav always used Muslims as their vote bank. So, whether they were in power or out of it, the AIMIM didn't care much about them. Nitish Kumar sides with BJP, and attacks RJD for Jungle Raj. But when he comes into the fold of RJD, he talks against BJP," he added.

Further expanding his flak at Nitish, Farhan said, "He left the NDA alliance to join the Grand Alliance when he found it convenient. Besides, BJP also indulges in cheating others. What happened in Maharashtra is known to all."