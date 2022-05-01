Jaipur: Praveen Togadia, president of the International Hindu Parishad, visited Jaipur on Sunday. He has blamed both the Central and State governments for the rising inflation in the country and demanded its solution.

Togadia said that the International Hindu Parishad has launched India Health Line to protect the health of Hindus in which 10,000 doctors across the country will give free service to Hindu patients every day. Togadia added that the council will be soon providing a lawyer to Hindus who can not defend their case.

While addressing the media at the Pink City Press Club, Togadia stated that the removal of Article 370 was a good decision taken by the central government. Reacting to the high fuel prices, he added that the Centre should reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel and states should reduce the VAT to provide some relief to the general public.

On being questioned about the Karauli violence in Rajasthan and the incident of demolishing the temple in Rajgarh Alwar, Togadia said that it all seems to be part of a conspiracy. He questioned how Hindus were attacked seven times in a state like Gujarat. He accentuated that International Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal are working to provide protection to Hindus.

Togadia stated that unemployment is a big issue in the country and to reduce it Rashtriya Swaraj Yojana is being started on May 26, under which the International Hindu Parishad will give employment to around 10 thousand people.