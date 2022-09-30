Sulya (Karnataka): Karnataka government has issued an order appointing the wife of Praveen Nettaru, the BJP Youth Morcha leader of Bellare, who was killed by miscreants, in the Chief Minister's office on contract basis. Nootana Kumari M, wife of Praveen Nettaru, has been appointed to a Group C post on contract basis by the state government. Nootana Kumari has been appointed as senior assistant in the Chief Minister's office.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced that Praveen Nettaru's wife would be given a government job at the BJP Janaspandana convention held in Doddaballapur. Now the government has issued an order appointing Nootana.

BJP youth leader Praveen (32) was attacked and killed by miscreants in Nettaru near Bellare in July. Later BJP workers protested across the state condemning the murder. The state government had handed over the case to the NIA for investigation.