Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday that the state government had decided to hand over the Praveen Nettaru murder case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). "Karnataka government has decided to hand over Praveen's (BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru) murder case to NIA," Bommai said, speaking to the media.

On Thursday, two people were arrested and 19 more were detained in relation to Nettaru's murder, with those held identified as Zakir and Muhammad Shafiq. He further noted that a total of six teams had been formed in association with Mangaluru City Police Commissioner and Udupi Police to probe the case.