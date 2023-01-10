New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday pointed out the recent and major discoveries of oil and gas in Guyana, adding there exists immense scope for cooperation and collaboration between Guyana and India in this area. India has requisite experience and expertise across the entire oil and gas value chain.

President Murmu met Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the President of Guyana, in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. The President said that even though India and Guyana are separated geographically by a large distance, both countries have many things in common, including a colonial past, and multicultural societies. Most importantly, the large Indian Diaspora acts as an enduring link of friendship between India and Guyana. "The Indian diaspora today has become an important and unique force in the global system, It has grown into an energetic and confident community in every region," she said.

Inviting the diaspora to join the country as it progresses towards India's inclusive development, the President observed that "they can contribute with their energy, experience, ideas, business acumen, investments, technical expertise and knowledge sharing, to enhance our capacities to fulfil the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

She reiterated that bilateral relations between the two countries have strengthened over recent years. Trade between India and Guyana is also on an upward trajectory. Pointing out the recent major discoveries of oil and gas in Guyana, she said that there is immense scope for cooperation and collaboration between Guyana and India in this area. India has requisite experience and expertise across the entire oil and gas value chain.

The President said that India is keen to further strengthen its development partnership with Guyana, and India would also be happy to deepen its capacity-building and training cooperation. She further appreciated the Government of Guyana for its continued support of India’s candidature in various international bodies and India’s priorities on global issues.