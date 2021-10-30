Panaji: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s comments regarding BJP and the seriousness of Congress are being misinterpreted, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday.

Kishor recently kicked up a storm after he aired his speculations that the BJP remain in power for "a few more decades".

When asked how she would interpret Kishor's comments, the chief minister claimed that they are being 'misinterpreted'.

“What PK wanted to say was that the current style of Congress’s functioning will not ensure BJP’s defeat. To speak the truth, Congress is not serious. It is because of Congress, Narendra Modi gained strength,” Mamata said.

Kishore’s comments came just before the chief minister’s Goa tour. “Whether they win or lose, BJP will be at the center of political gravity for a few more decades, just as Congress was there for 40 years after independence. A political party gaining 30 per cent of votes in any national election cannot perish so easily,” Kishor said.

“Congress at times even compromised with BJP. Trinamool Congress too is a national party. We have risen from the status of a regional party without anyone’s help. But regional parties need to gain strength through unity,” she said.

Mamata has also dismissed the possibilities of an alliance with Congress. “In West Bengal, Congress contested against us and not BJP. I will not surely give them flower bouquets,” she said.

She refused to make any direct comment on whether she will have a meeting with Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, who is also touring West Bengal now. "Anyone can come to me,” she said.

She underlined the need for unity among all regional parties. She also stressed that it is not necessary that only bigger national parties will be in power in the country all the time.

“If the regional parties gain strength, the country will become powerful,” she said.

She added that she does not want a division in the anti-BJP votes at any cost. She said that soccer is the unity point between West Bengal and Goa.

When asked whether she dreams to be the Prime Minister of India, she said that she prefers to remain as a common human being.

“Some people are there who love to be described as a very important person. But I prefer to be a less important person,” she said.

