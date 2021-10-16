Lucknow (UP): Prashant Kishor, hailed as the man with 'Midas Touch' in Indian elections, has courted yet another controversy. Adding more trouble to the Congress party, he made a statement on the party's national general secretary Gandhi scion and Priyanka Gandhi.

Speaking to a TV channel, the poll strategist said that Priyanka looks exactly like her grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi and common people also see a strong leadership ability in her, but perhaps these qualities scare her MP brother Rahul Gandhi. That is why he did not let her become the CM face of Uttar Pradesh in 2017, Kishor added.

He further said that he had first met Rahul Gandhi in Patna and that the latter had asked him to work for the Congress, however, then the political situation in the state was not good, and especially for Congress, the conditions were quite opposite.

Read: Congress leaders slam Prashant Kishor's 'advice for Grand Old Party'

Recently, Prashant Kishor had also tweeted saying that people, who are looking for a quick and spontaneous revival of the Congress-led opposition based on Lakhimpur Kheri violence, are setting themselves up for a big disappointment.

"Unfortunately, there are no quick-fix solutions to the deep-rooted problems and structural weakness of GOP. In the face of a grieving nation and tragedies unfolding all around us, the continued attempt to push falsehood and propaganda in the name of spreading positivity is disgusting! For being positive we don’t have to become blind propagandists of the government," Kishor had tweeted.

However, the Congress slammed poll strategist for his sarcastic tweet on Congress related to the Lakhimpur Kheri clash and said that it is an "offence" to find profit and loss in such a sensitive matter.

Read: No quick fix for Congress' problems, says Prashant Kishor