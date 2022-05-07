Patna: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor took a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who said that “not everyone’s opinion mattered but the truth”. Responding to Kumar's statement, Kishor wrote on Twitter in Hindi, “Nitish Ji rightly said - the importance lay on truth. And the truth is that even after 30 years of Lalu-Nitish rule, Bihar is today the poorest and most backward state of the country. New thinking and effort are needed to change Bihar and that is possible only with the collective effort of the people there.”

On Friday, when reporters asked Nitish Kumar over Kishor's allegations that he had not done anything in Bihar in 15 years, he replied, "Who speaks what does not matter. What matters is truth. Everyone knows what has happened and how much work has been done. We do not give importance to anyone's words. If you all know, then only you people tell and answer”.

Kishor, who decided against joining the Congress and is creating a platform “Jan Suraj” of “like-minded people” held a press conference in the capital Patna, targeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. He said that the two have not been able to bring change in Bihar.

Kishor further said that Bihar today is poor, backward in every field in every report including NITI Aayog and needs to change. He clarified that he is not forming any political party right now, but said he will work with those who can solve Bihar's problem.

