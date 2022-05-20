Hyderabad: Poll manager Prashant Kishor on Friday said the Congress party has failed to achieve anything meaningful other than extending the status-quo enjoyed by the party leadership through its three-day Chintan Shivir. Kishor also predicted that the status-quo enjoyed will last till the party bites the dust in the ensuing Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

"I’ve been repeatedly asked to comment on the outcome of #UdaipurChintanShivir In my view, it failed to achieve anything meaningful other than prolonging the status-quo and giving some time to the #Congress leadership, at least till the impending electoral rout in Gujarat and HP!," Kishor tweeted.

The ace strategist had earlier said that the grand old party had to decide how they want to work but not with him, when he declined the offer to onboard the party. "They took whatever decision they deemed important & so did I. Congress doesn't need any Prashant Kishor, the party has even more capable people. They know what they have to do," he had said.

Speculations were rife that many leaders had wanted Rahul Gandhi to again take up the top party post while some had suggested that Priyanka Gandhi should step up if Rahul was not open to the proposal. However, the issue of who leads the Congress never found its place in the agenda.

“The issues discussed at the Shivir were based on the six groups that had been formed for the purpose. There was no panel on making Rahul the party president. The leadership issue was not discussed at the shivir and no decision on the issue could be taken there,” Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken had said.

Also read: Chintan Shivir was not to discuss Rahul as Congress president, says Maken