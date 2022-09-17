Patna: JDU national president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh on Saturday slammed poll strategist Prashant Kishor over his claim that Nitish Kumar twice offered him to join JDU but he rejected it. Singh took a jibe at Kishore calling him a "trader and businessman who is engaged in marketing".

“Prashant Kishor is not a political leader, he is a trader who is involved in business. To expand the business he does marketing. The so-called claim is also part of the marketing. He was not given any offer by JDU. It was Prashant Kishor who was willing to join JDU but Nitish ji told him to meet the national president of the party. After which Prashant Kishor spoke to me in Delhi for one-and-a-half hours,” Singh said in Patna.

In a recent interview, Prashant Kishor or PK has claimed that Nitish offered him to join JDU but he rejected the offer. A few days back PK met Nitish in Patna at his residence and the meeting. "When he expressed his willingness to join JDU, I told him that he will have to work with discipline. I also told him that opinions may differ in the party but once the decision is taken then everyone must accept it.

I also told him that if he abides by these two rules, he can work in the party. Then he expressed the desire to meet the chief minister and the CM gave him time till 4 pm. Before coming to Patna from Delhi, PK informed all the media houses in Patna at 2 pm that CM has given him time but he will not go. These are part of the marketing (tactics)," said Singh.

Questions are being raised on PK's motive to meet Nitish even as he was openly criticising the Bihar Chief Minister. Political buzz hinted toward a possible realignment ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election even though PK termed it a "courtesy meeting" and even Nitish called it "non-political". It was former bureaucrat Pavan Verma who arranged the meeting at Nitish's official residence.

Singh said that it was Verma who had brought PK to meet Nitish. “Pavan Verma told Nitish ji that Prashant Kishor wants to meet over the new political situation in Bihar after the formation of a grand alliance in Bihar after which he agreed. If anyone wants to meet the CM why would he refuse to meet? Prashant Kishor met Nitish and after the meeting, he said that he was given an offer to join JDU. Why would we give him any offer, who is he?” Singh asked.

Reacting to this 'run with the hare and hunt with the hounds' situation, Patna-based political expert Dr Sanjay Kumar opined that the way Nitish Kumar has "lost credibility, in the similar way Prashant Kishor has also lost the credibility after meeting Nitish".

“On one hand, PK claims that he is making an attempt to bring change in Bihar through his campaign Jan Suraj. He is criticising the government of Nitish Kumar. He claims that he will not enter into politics and on another hand, he meets Nitish at his official residence calling it a courtesy meeting. The meeting between politicians can never be a courtesy meeting. If at all an offer was given, why bring it into the public domain? PK's meeting with Nitish has damaged his image and the so-called Jan Suraj is also under suspicion now. You never know when he will stop it mid-way,” Dr Kumar said.