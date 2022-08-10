Patna: Election strategist Prashant Kishor referred to Bihar's current political turmoil as part of the ongoing "political instability" in Bihar for the last ten years. This is the sixth government formation in the past 10-12 years, now it remains to be seen whether this new government will bring a semblance of "political stability" to the state or not, added Kishor. He also ruled out nationwide ramifications over the re-alignment of political parties in Bihar.

When asked about the reason behind Nitish Kumar's exit from the alliance, Kishor said, "Janata Dal (United) chief was not "comfortable” in the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as compared to 2005 to 2012 and hence, this may have been one of the reasons for the split,"

When asked about the term "Paltu-Ram" coined by RJD chief Lalu Yadav against Nitish, he added, “Interestingly, the person who coined the term and for whom it was coined, now both are together. In politics, such things do happen. When you are in the opposition, you tend to make certain remarks but when you join hands, you have to overlook such issues,"

Also read: After taking oath, Nitish dares PM Modi: 'He won in 2014, but should worry about 2024'

Kishor who managed the poll campaign of Janata Dal (U) in the 2015 Assembly elections in Bihar, reiterated that the current political crisis is state-specific without having much impact on national politics. "I don't see this as a major call on the national level. Bihar is a big state and some big political event happens here, it may impact the nation. But it is quite different from ruling and opposition parties coming together with some strategy and then trying to implement it in Bihar"

After successfully executing the responsibility of Nitish Kumar’s poll campaign, Prashant Kishor had joined the JD(U) in September 2018 and made party’s national vice-president. However, in January 2020, JD(U) expelled him for “exceeding the party (line) and going public with his personal views”.

Prashant Kishor claimed of having good personal relations with Nitish but didn't say much about the possibility of him and Nitish coming together in Bihar. "We both are doing our work, he is doing his work and I am doing mine, nothing more than this," he concludes.