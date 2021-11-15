Ranchi: Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) Neeraj Sinha on Sunday addressing a presser revealed that the arrested top CPI Maoist leader Prashant Bose alias 'Kishan da' had masterminded the Jhiram Valley attack in Chhattisgarh and PM Modi assassination conspiracy. The official further said that the Maoist carrying one crore bounty made many shocking revelations during the interrogation.

"He (Kishan da) was one of the topmost Naxal leaders in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh. He was associated with the Naxal movement from the 1960s. Police are yet to ascertain full details about him," the DGP Sinha said.

The top CPI Maoist leader and his wife Sheela Marandi were arrested along with four other active members on November 12. There are 50 cases against Bose in Jharkhand and 18 against his spouse.

According to police, they have got crucial information related to Maoist operations and that it is being analyzed. Also, the top CPI Maoist had been active for five decades, and cases have been registered against him in many states including Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, police added.

Officials who had interrogated Bose said that the latter had a role in planning the Bhima Koregaon violence in Pune and PM Modi assassination plot. It is also learnt that in Chhattisgarh in the year 2013, Bose had approved the plan to carry out the murder of 30 politicians.

Bose was arrested from the Kolhan region of the state during a police checking operation, which was carried out based on a specific input, police said, adding that the arrested CPI Maoist members have been sent to Saraikela jail after preliminary interrogation.

Police also recovered four mobile phones, two SD cards and a pen drive in the operation.