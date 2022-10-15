Bengaluru: Prasanna Balachandra Varale was sworn as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court on Saturday. In a simple but graceful ceremony, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered him the oath of office. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka High Court judges, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, and senior officials of the state government attended the event at Raj Bhavan here.

Justice Varale's family members were also present on the occasion. Justice Varale was born on 23 June 1962 at Nipani in Karnataka. He graduated in Arts and Law from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. He enrolled as an Advocate in 1985. He was appointed as Additional Judge of Bombay High Court in July 2008 and became a permanent judge three years later. (PTI)