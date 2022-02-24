New Delhi: Union Minister of Coal, Mines, and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi launched the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system of Coal India Limited (CIL) on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system implementation of Coal India Ltd (CIL) in a function here yesterday, Joshi said that together with the introduction of the latest IT-enabled technologies, the overall approach towards implementing the same in a sustained and efficient manner is the key to further enhancing coal production and supply.

Joshi also pointed out that technology can ensure transparency and bring down corruption. He said, "42 coal blocks have been successfully auctioned so far by the Ministry of Coal under commercial auctioning of coal mines."

He also complimented CIL for successfully overcoming the recent challenges by ensuring sustained coal supply to the nation and urged CIL to attain coal production targets set for this and the next fiscal.

Emphasizing the unique advantages of the ERP system he said, "the primary objective of the project is to position CIL as a global player in the energy sector. ERP will establish best business practices, standardize and unify business processes across CIL and its subsidiaries. Implementation of ERP will give a boost to government endeavor towards Digital and New India."

Joshi along with Minister of State for Coal, Mines, and Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve and Coal Secretary Anil Kumar Jain released the book titled "Fueling India's Energy Needs," which depicts the story of sustainable efforts made by the world's largest coal mining company, CIL. A statement released by the Ministry of Coal stated that ERP is a great tool of information technology intervention, which will help CIL improve its business performance and growth with enhanced data integrity and cost-effectiveness. This will in turn help the national miner evolve as a global player. SAP ERP at CIL comprises of seven modules namely Human Capital Management (HCM), Sales and Distribution (SD), Production and Planning (PP), Plant Maintenance (PM), Project System (PS), Material Management (MM), and Finance and Control (FICO).

ERP in Coal India has been implemented in two phases. In the first phase, it was implemented at CIL Headquarters and two subsidiaries WCL and MCL, the Phase II implementation was in the remaining six Subsidiaries SECL, NCL, CCL, ECL, BCCL, and CMPDI. M/s Tech Mahindra was the implementation partner for Phase - I whereas M/s Accenture is the implementation partner for Phase - II. The project was scheduled to GO LIVE in 51 months while it has been completed 14.5 months earlier, the statement added.

ANI