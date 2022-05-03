Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, Praja Shanti Party president KA Paul was slapped by a TRS leader while he was going to Rajanna Sirisilla district in Telangana to meet farmers affected by untimely rains. The incident took place at Jakkapur village in Siddipet district. The police tried to prevent him from entering the district as he was not granted permission. KA Paul was talking to police when a TRS leader there hit him on the cheek.

KA Paul was confused when he was slapped as he did not expect it. Those who were present at the spot stopped TRS leaders and workers from attacking Paul. Sensing trouble, police immediately had taken KA Paul into their vehicle and travelled towards Hyderabad. "Are you a government employee ... or a TRS activist... is TRS giving you salaries ... or are you getting salaries from the government ..." Paul reprimanded the police.

