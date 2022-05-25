Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): President of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Shivpal Yadav on Tuesday shot off a letter to UP Assembly speaker Satish Mahana, urging the latter to change his seat in the House. With this letter, the fissures between Shivpal Yadav and the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav have widened further.

As per the reports, Shivpal Yadav did not want to share seat with Samajwadi Party MLAs, although he fought the 2022 UP elections on an SP ticket. Shivpal has mentioned in the letter to the assembly speaker that he should be allotted a seat in the House as per his seniority. Currently, Shivpal's seat in the assembly is adjacent to Samajwadi MLAs Manoj Paras and Abdullah Azam. Moreover, his seat has been earmarked behind the leader of the opposition Akhilesh Yadav.

Apart from Shivpal Yadav, twelve other MLAs have also demanded change in their seating arrangements in the assembly. With the UP Assembly going hi-tech, the MLAs have been allotted laptops and designated workstations. Changing the working place or seating arrangements, therefore, would require the shifting of electronic gadgets too. The exercise would be time-consuming, said sources.