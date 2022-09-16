Bengaluru: Speaking to reporters Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased. The issue resulted into a huge ruckus in the State Assembly during the day as the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress traded charges over it.

Officials said that Maula Hussein (35), suffering from kidney-related ailments, and Chettemma (30), a snake-bite victim, died at the Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in the district headquarters town of Ballari on Wednesday at 9.30 AM and 9.35 AM respectively.

However, some reports cited power cut and a defunct generator as the reason behind the deaths at the government medical college hospital. The Congress in the Assembly claimed that actually three persons due to negligence on part of the State Government and demanded the resignation of the Health Minister.

Also read: Karnataka Legislative Council passes anti conversion bill

During the Zero Hour, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah claimed that there was a power-cut from 8 AM to 10:30 AM and at the same time the generator was also not functioning. He alleged that and three people who were in the ICU died as the ventilators were not functioning.

He further alleged that the director of the medical college, Health Department, Minister and officials, and Deputy Commissioner of the district were responsible for the deaths. Seeking to know why the generator was not readily kept available in a working condition, Siddaramaiah said strict action should be taken against errant officials, and compensation of Rs 25 lakh each should be immediately given to the family of the deceased.

Ballari district in-charge Minister B Sriramulu, in his reply on part of the government, shared details about the two deaths and said they were not due to a power outage.

"Hundred per cent! Maula Hussein and Chettemma's died not due to power failure and the Medical Superintendent there has also given a report in this regard...they have died of health issues they were suffering from," he said, adding that there was one-and-half-hour power backup at the hospital. (with Agency inputs)