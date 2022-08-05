New Delhi: Union Power Minister RK Singh on Friday said that renewable energy played a major role when power demand increased in recent months. "When power demand increased this year in recent months, renewable energy accounted for 25 to 29 percent of total power generation and renewable energy is a major sector," said Singh during a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Power and New and Renewable Energy (NRE).

Singh also informed the members about separate agricultural feeders, which help in checking agricultural energy consumption. Official privy to the meeting said that cold chain energy efficiency in India was also discussed in the meeting. “Initiatives for promoting electric mobility were discussed. The UJALA scheme’s achievements were also shared. Building an energy efficiency program was also discussed in the meeting,” the official said.

It was informed that Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) was launched for commercial buildings and has been adopted by 22 states and UTs. The Meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee was attended by MPs from different political parties including Arun Sao, Chandra Sekhar Sahu, Gyaneshwar Patil, Khagen Murmu, Pradyut Bordoloi, Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas, Ravindra Kushwaha, Riti Pathak, Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, Topon Kumar Gogoi, Dr Amee Yajnik & Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu.