Hyderabad: Wallposters and flex banners featuring leaders who joined BJP from others parties and Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha drawing a parallel with 'Tide' washing powder, whose slogan is - Removes tough stains without fading colours. The campaign coincides with the questioning of the BRS MLC by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with

One set of posters feature Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya scindia both wearing white T-shirts while Kavitha is seen clad in a green saree, with no stains, in a slightly left facing profile while the other two leaders were seen in their straight profiles. Both males have some stains on their T-shirts.

Enter 'Raid'. The second row strip of the same poster feature all three people with all three of them having splashed with a layer of saffron indicating that the 'Raid' detergent washing has begun on them. The last row strip of profile pictures show the then white T-shirts of having changed colour.

Assam CM and the Union Civil Aviation Minister were seen wearing saffron T-shirts, while Kavitha was seen clad in the same green saree. A slogan 'true colours never fade' was placed next to Kavitha. The poster also marked the difference between the party hopping as before and after using the stains as incident marker. It also bore a hashtag of Bye Bye Modi.

Similar campaign was made using the images of Maharashtra former CM Narayan Rane, former parliamentarian and businessman Sujana Chowdary from Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. The campaign, according to party sources, was undertaken by the party's IT Wing.

The party has also put out posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi incarnated as 'Raavanan' across the City. In that picture PM is seen bearing 10 heads - ED, CBI, IT, Adani, EC, DRI, IB, NCB and NIA and holding India in his hands. He was given titles - the destroyer of democracy and grandfather of hypocrisy.

A wallposter which has sprung up in Hyderabad incarnating Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'Raavanan', near the stadium in Musarambagh.

Sources said the campaign was aimed at taking a dig at the rightwing party of arm-twisting its political opponents to join their party by using the Central agencies and by forcing them to carry out raids. The action against those people who have been accused of being corrupt and having subjected to raids become stagnant. Those cases never see the light of day, after they switch to the BJP camp, has been the standard allegation of the Opposition cutting across party lines.