Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Posters asking non-Hindus to stay away from the ghats of the Ganga and the temples along the river came up in Varanasi, prompting the police to launch a probe. Police said the posters, allegedly put up by right-wing outfits, are being removed.

"The ghats and temples along Maa Ganga in Kashi are symbols of the Sanatan Dharma, Indian culture, faith and belief. Those who have faith and belief in Sanatan Dharma are welcome. Otherwise, this is not a picnic spot," read one of the posters written in Hindi.

Written in Hindi, the posters read 'Pravesh pratibandhit-gair Hindu' (entry of non-Hindus prohibited). They were reportedly pasted by activists of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal.

The city convenor of Bajrang Dal, Nikhil Tripathi 'Rudra' said that through these posters, a 'clear' message has been given to those who treat the ghat as 'picnic spots'.

"Non-Hindus violate the purity of the ghats. That is why this warning has been issued to them," Nikhil said. He said the warning to stay away from the ghats is for those who do not have faith in the Sanatan Dharma and alleged that such people consume liquor and non-vegetarian food at the ghats.

"We are warning to them to stay away from the ghats of Ganga, as it is not a picnic spot but a symbol of 'Sanatan' culture," he said.

The VHP city secretary, Rajan Gupta, said that those who have no respect for Sanatan dharma should not come to the ghats and temples.

"We will welcome them if they show respect to Sanatan dharma," he said.

The poster adds that "it is not a request but a warning".

"So far, no written complaint has been made with the police. However, the police took note of the episode after some local groups highlighted it. The posters are being removed with their help," a police official said.

The holy city in eastern Uttar Pradesh attracts tourists from across the world. Considered among the oldest cities in the world, Varanasi is also the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.