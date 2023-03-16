Hyderabad: Posters featuring BJP's national general secretary BL Santosh as "wanted" and "expert in poaching MLAs" have surfaced in many areas in Hyderabad creating a huge commotion in the area. This has come at a time when the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha was supposed to be interrogated for the second time by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi liquor policy.

The posters have criticised the BJP leader by portraying him as a "wanted" and an expert in MLAs poaching. This apart, an award has also been announced for him. In one of the posters, it is written that "a Rs 15 lakhs reward has been promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the person, who catches Santosh". The poster slams the Prime Minister's promise of providing Rs 1.5 lakh in every Jan Dhan account.

The poster war between the BJP and BRS had started after the latter issued a poster welcoming Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Hyderabad on the CISF Raising Day ceremony. The BRS's poster displayed Shah with some of the politicians, who joined the BJP from other parties and are allegedly involved in many scams.

The BRS had also drawn a parallel between the BJP and the Nirma detergent powder. Posters were mentioning 'raid detergents' and displayed photographs of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Both the leaders had switched over their loyalties from Congress to the BJP. Meanwhile, Kavitha deferred her appearance before the ED for recording her statements and sent documents through authorised representatives. The ED, in response, issued a fresh summons directing her to appear on March 20.