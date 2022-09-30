Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Poster war has begun in Varanasi streets over the scientific examination of alleged Shivling discovered at the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri Complex. One of the petitioners in the case has sought from the court to ensure the carbon dating of the Shivling. On the other hand, Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh has expressed displeasure and demanded that carbon dating not be undertaken.

Read: Gyanvapi Mosque case: Hindu side demands 'scientific investigation of Shivling' by ASI

Whereas Bhagwa Raksha Vahini has put up posters in several localities of Varanasi in support of undertaking the carbon dating of the Shivling. Jitendra Singh, heading the Vishwa Sanatan Sangh, while releasing a poster hit out at the rival faction. These posters can be seen at Andharapul, Kutchehari and several other localities of the city demanding the scientific investigation of the Shivling at the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri Complex. On the other hand, police have begun removing posters.