Kozhikode: When the adventurous 'save the date' and post-wedding shoots are becoming a rage in Kerala, accidents are also becoming very common. A newly-wed youth drowned in a river while his wife was saved just in time by the public during a post-wedding shoot in Kuttiyadi, near Kozhikode. Rejil, a native of Kadiyangad, and his wife Karthika were caught in the strong currents in the Kuttiyadi river when the couple was posing for photos.

Hearing the cries of the couple, locals jumped into the river and pulled out both of them. They were then rushed to the nearby hospital but the life of Rejil could not be saved. The woman is admitted to the Malabar Medical College and her condition is said to be critical.

The couple got married only on March 14 and had come to the river for a post-wedding photo shoot, police said.

