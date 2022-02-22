Kolkata: BJP national president, JP Nadda will meet the leaders of all factions in West Bengal BJP to bring an end to the infighting in the party in the state after the Assembly Election results are announced on March 10.

Party sources said that the Union Minister for Shipping, Santanu Thakur, who is the main face of rebellion in BJP had a one-to-one meeting with Nadda recently. During the budget session of the Parliament, state BJP president in West Bengal and the party MP, Sukanta Majumdar too had a meeting with the national president of BJP. Sources said that Nadda informed both that he would give a patient hearing to all once the results of the polls for these five states are announced.

“Accordingly the meeting convened by the national president will be anytime between March 10 and March 20 and everyone has been asked to be ready for that,” a senior state BJP leader told ETV Bharat on condition of anonymity.

Party sources said that all the demands of Santanu Thakur are likely to be accepted in the meeting. "However, the party is determined to take strong disciplinary action against those leaders who embarrassed the party publicly despite repeated warnings," sources said.

The meeting will also decide on the fate of Jaiprakash Majumdar and Ritesh Tiwari who had been temporarily expelled from the party. Although Majumdar has continued to fire salvos towards the party leaders, Tiwari recently went to New Delhi and had meetings with the central leaders. In the meantime, the party also had a meeting with the BJP Lok Sabha member, Locket Chatterjee. Sources said that there is a high probability that Ritesh Tiwari’s temporary expulsion might be revoked.

Meanwhile, erstwhile rebel leaders liked Pratap Bandopadhyay, Sayantan Basu, Raju Bandopadhyay and Rajkamal Pathak have once against started attending different party programmes and there are high possibilities that they might be offered fresh berths in the state committee. Speaking on this issue, BJP’s state general secretary and fashion designer-turned-politician, Agnimitra Paul said there were no "rebel leaders" in the party now. “Our central leadership is looking into the matter and everything will be resolved soon,” she said.

