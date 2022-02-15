Dehradun: Day after Uttrakhand polls, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office on Tuesday where he was welcomed by the party workers. Interacting with ETV Bharat, Dhami claimed that BJP will clinch 60 out of 70 assembly seats. The results of the elections will be announced on March 10.

"BJP is going to come back to power with a full majority in both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. History is going to change soon, and we are confident about it. Our slogan - 'Abki Baar, Saatthh Paar' will come true this election," he said.

Asked what were his plans till March 10, Dhami said, "We will work to build strategies for the organization and along with this, we will prepare a road map for the future functioning of the government." Talking about the viral video of MLA Sanjay Gupta against BJP state president Madan Kaushik, Dhami said: "I am going through it and the video has just surfaced and I am not certain of its veracity, so don't want to say much about it.

