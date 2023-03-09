Ghaziabad/Mumbai: Two separate incidents of couples dying allegedly from suffocation due to gas leaks from geysers have been reported from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai in Maharashtra within a span of 24 hours.

In the first incident, Deepak and Shilpi, a couple from Ghaziabad's Agrasen Vihar phase one colony, had celebrated Holi on Wednesday and went to take a bath in the evening. They switched on their gas geyser but the couple didn’t notice the leakage from the geyser. An hour later, their children found them lying unconscious. The couple was rushed to a private hospital in Ghaziabad, but the doctors declared them brought dead. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

In the second incident, Deepak Shah and Tina Shah were found dead at their Mumbai residence in Kukreja Towers on Thursday morning. The police broke into their house after the couple's domestic helper and relatives informed the police that the couple was not answering since Wednesday evening. The police reportedly found the couple's dead bodies lying naked in the bathroom with no visible injury marks. The dead bodies were sent for post-mortem, and the police suspect that the couple died of asphyxiation from a gas leak. However, the exact reason for the couple's death will be determined after the autopsy reports are out.

Police, in both incidents have registered cases and launched thorough probes into the matter. The gas from the geyser can prove injurious to health, and it leaks when the gas builds pressure after attaining high temperature, resulting in the opening of the valve. These incidents underscore the importance of ensuring proper installation and maintenance of gas geysers and taking necessary precautions to avoid gas leaks. It is essential to be aware of the risks associated with gas geysers and take appropriate measures to ensure safety.