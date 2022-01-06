Trichy: KT Rajenthra Balaji, former Dairy Minister during the AIADMK regime, was on Thursday locked up in the Trichy Central Jail after being transferred from the Madurai jail due to security and prison management issues.

A case was filed by Virudhunagar District Crime Branch Police against Balaji in November, 2021 for cheating several people whom he assured to provide government jobs and cheated them for a total sum of Rs 3 crore.

The minister, after a cat and mouse chase, was finally arrested in Karnataka's Hassan district by the Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday ever since he absconded after the Chennai High Court rejected his bail application seeking to defend himself from the fraud case.

Eight special teams formed under Virudhunagar District Superintendent of Police Manohar arrested him while the ex-minister was in hiding.

He was later produced before the Srivilliputhur District Criminal Arbitration Court and remanded 15 days in court custody. Then, he was imprisoned in Madurai, followed by being finally lodged in Trichy jail.