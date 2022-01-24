New Delhi: India reported a dip in daily Covid-19 cases logging 3,06,064 new COVID infections in the last 24 hours. The fresh tally is 27,469 cases lesser than what was reported on Sunday.

The country also recorded 439 deaths due to Covid-19 during the period. The number of active cases has reached 22,49,335 while the daily positivity rate has jumped from 17.78 per cent to 20.75 per cent.

So far, 162.26 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been given administered across the country. At least 72 per cent of India's adult population is fully vaccinated whereas around 52 per cent of children in the 15-18 years old age group have been inoculated with the first dose.